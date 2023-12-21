Epic Games Store Users Urged Not to Skip New Free Mystery Game

After giving away DNF Duel for just one day, the Epic Games Store gave out another free Mystery Game on Thursday. This one is much different from the action of the DNF Duel fighting game, however, in that it's an idle game, something to play in the background or while you're playing another game or while you're just looking to kill some time. The game in question is called Melvor Idle, and the RuneScape-inspired game is free to keep from now until December 22nd at which point it'll be replaced with yet another free Mystery Game from the Epic Games Store.

As its name suggests, Melvor Idle is an idle game which means that it doesn't require your full attention like a game normally would. Instead, it's based entirely around leveling up RuneScape-like "skills" by tapping on them. The game also features offline progression, too, so you're making progress in Melvor Idle even when you're not actively playing it.

Don't Skip Out on Melvor Idle

Melvor Idle, normally $10, is 100% free from the Epic Games Store right now, but even though it's free, an idle game is something lots of people clearly aren't interested in if some of the replies to today's free Mystery Game giveaway are any indication of what some people are thinking. However, those who have played the game are encouraging others not to overlook it even if an idle game doesn't seem like something naysayers would be interested in.

"Melvor is a fantastic Idle game. And highly recommend it to anyone," said one Reddit user who vouched for the game within the Epic Games Store subreddit after Melvor Idle was confirmed to be today's free Mystery Game. "That being said. Way outta left field. Was not expecting this."

While the Epic Games Store doesn't show reviews for this game, the Steam reviews for it speak for themselves. There are people who said that they've put in over 3,200 hours into the game once you factor in online and offline play, and with an "Overwhelmingly Positive" review score on Steam, those who are into idle games can't recommend this one enough. Even if you're not big into RuneScape, the game from Melvor Idle's publisher, Jagex, which this one takes inspiration from, the free game's creators say there's still something for you here.

"Master Melvor's many RuneScape-style skills with just a click or a tap," an overview of the game explained. "Melvor Idle is a feature-rich, idle/incremental game combining a distinctly familiar feel with a fresh gameplay experience. Maxing 20+ skills has never been more zen. Whether you're a RuneScape newbie, a hardened veteran, or simply someone looking for a deep but accessible adventure that easily fits around a busy lifestyle, Melvor is an addictive idle experience unlike any other."

Melvor Idle is free right now from the Epic Games Store with a new Mystery Game to be given away on December 22nd.