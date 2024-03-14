Epic Games Store's New Free Games Include Popular AAA RPG

Epic Games Store's has two new free games, one of which is a popular AAA RPG. As always, these free games are available for exactly one week. Come March 21, they will be replace with a new free offering. Until then, all EGS users can claim the games for free, and once claimed, they are theirs to keep. Unlike some free games given out -- whether via PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass, or Nintendo Switch Online -- there is no paywall here. To download these games for free on Epic Games Store, all you need is an account with the digital PC storefront, which costs nothing.

The two games in question are The Bridge and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. The former is a logic puzzle game from 2013 released by The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild. Upon release, the puzzle game garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 72 to 78, depending on the platform. Meanwhile on Steam, PC users specifically have left 3,283 user reviews for the game, 88 percent of which are positive. This has resulted in the game earning a "Very Positive" rating on Steam, the second highest rating you can earn on Steam.

As for Dues Ex: Mankind Divided, it needs less of an introduction, but for those unfamiliar, it was released by Eidos Montreal back in 2016. The action RPG is the sequel to 2011's Deus Ex: Human Revolution and the fifth game in the Deus Ex series. Upon release, the game garnered Metacritic scores of 83 and 84. Meanwhile, on Steam, PC users specifically have rated the game as Mostly Positive, thanks to 76 percent of over 28,000 user reviews being positive.

Duex Ex: Mankind Divided

"The year is 2029, and mechanically augmented humans have now been deemed outcasts, living a life of complete and total segregation from the rest of society. Now an experienced covert operative, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with a new arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy."

The Bridge

"The Bridge is a logic puzzle game that forces you to reevaluate your preconceptions of physics and perspective. It is Isaac Newton meets M. C. Escher. Manipulate gravity to redefine the ceiling as the floor while venturing through impossible architectures. Explore increasingly difficult worlds, each uniquely detailed and designed to leave you with a pronounced sense of intellectual accomplishment. The Bridge exemplifies games as an art form, with beautifully hand-drawn art in the style of a black-and-white lithograph."

