Epic Games Store Makes Beloved Star Wars Game Just $15

After countless delays, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally released last year, and the wait proved to be worth it for Star Wars fans. Those that haven't purchased the game are in luck, as the title has gotten a heavy discount on the Epic Games Store. Through June 15th, the base game has been discounted to just $19.99, which is a 60% discount. That's pretty good on its own, but the deal is made all the sweeter thanks to the current Epic Coupon, which drops eligible purchases down an extra 25%. That knocks LEGO Star Wars down to just $14.99! The coupon can be claimed right here, while the game can be purchased right here.

As its name implies, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga spans the nine films that make up the Skywalker Saga, leaving out Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One. Players start the game having access to the first movie in each trilogy: The Phantom Menace, A New Hope, and The Force Awakens. Players can start them in any order they choose, and subsequent movies in each trilogy are unlocked as each one is completed. While the base game does not include content based on films or shows outside the Skywalker Saga, there have been several DLC packs released for the game, including The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, Clone Wars, and more.

In addition to the base game being discounted, all of the DLC is currently marked down, as well. Unfortunately, the DLC only offers new playable characters. That means that players should not expect any additional story content or missions. There have been rumors about a possible expansion or whole LEGO game based on The Mandalorian, but nothing official has been revealed just yet. For now, Star Wars fans will have to settle for the current content, but thankfully The Skywalker Saga offers a whole lot to do for players that have yet to experience it!

Do you plan on taking advantage of this discount? What do you think of the latest LEGO Star Wars game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

