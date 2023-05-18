Psychonauts Creator Reveals Story Behind Hilarious Star Wars Game Credit

Star Wars Episode I: Racer is getting a bit of attention at the moment, as the game is currently being offered free through Xbox Games With Gold. Players that finish the game might notice Psychonauts creator Tim Schafer's name in the credits. Schafer was working for LucasArts at the time, so it's not that strange to see him listed, but his actual credit on the game has raised some eyebrows. Bizarrely enough, Schafer is listed in the credits under the title "never actively tried to sabotage the project." More than 20 years after Episode I: Racer's release, Schafer has now explained on Twitter how he got that particular credit!

According to Schafer, the team on Grim Fandango worked next to the team on Episode I: Racer. One day, Schafer asked his fellow developers what his credit would be on the game. When they pointed out that he didn't actually do anything, Schafer agreed, but also said he didn't do anything to hurt the game. As such, the team decided to award Schafer the honorary title! Schafer's Tweet can be found embedded below.

The Podracing team sat right next to the Grim team at LucasArts. Once, hanging out in their office, I asked, "What credit are you going to give me on Podracer?"



"Why would we give you a credit? You didn't do anything to help make this project!"



If Star Wars Episode I: Racer had ended up being a flop, Schafer might have regretted his place in the credits. As it is, the game is widely recognized as one of the greatest Star Wars games of all-time! Released for Nintendo 64 in 1999, the game was made available the same week as the movie itself. Episode I: Racer greatly expands on the concept of podracing, showcasing several additional planets and characters.

While the movie itself got mixed reception, Episode I: Racer continues to find new fans decades after its initial release. A remastered version of the title was re-released on modern platforms by Aspyr in 2020, and that's the version currently available for free through Xbox Games With Gold. The title will only be available through May 30th, so for those that haven't grabbed the game yet, there's still a little bit of time left!

