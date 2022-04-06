LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Features a Surprising Nintendo Easter Egg

It’s been an incredibly long wait, but LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been released, and players are discovering all kinds of fun Easter eggs. While Star Wars fans probably expected to see plenty of gags based on the films, it’s a safe bet that most were not expecting to see a callback to Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles! Actor Adam Howden voices The Skywalker Saga‘s “Disco Director,” and he also voices Shulk in both Xenoblade Chronicles, and in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Howden and game designer David Harris snuck one of Shulk’s most famous lines into the latest LEGO title, and it didn’t take Xenoblade fans long to notice!

A clip from the game was shared by @XenobladePT, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

THERE IS NO WAY they really did this Xenoblade reference in the new Lego Star Wars game lmaooo 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/H0OhE5I8Lt — XENOBLADE PORTUGAL (@XenobladePT) April 5, 2022

For those unfamiliar with the reference, Shulk uses the line “I’m really feeling it” in Xenoblade Chronicles, and the line has appeared in the Super Smash Bros. series, as well; in fact, the line even appeared in Shulk’s announcement trailer for Smash, after the hero attacks Bowser using the Monado sword. Skywalker Saga players unfamiliar with Xenoblade Chronicles probably wouldn’t have thought twice about the line, so it’s safe to say this one worked out pretty well!

For LEGO and Star Wars fans, The Skywalker Saga has been highly-anticipated for quite some time. The game covers the events of all nine major Star Wars films, including the original, prequel, and sequel trilogies. The LEGO games have long featured over-the-top humor, and plenty of inside jokes, so it’s not too surprising that Harris included this Xenoblade reference. That sort of thing has long been part of the charm of the series, and it’s great to see that has managed to remain intact after all these years!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previouscoverage of the game right here.

