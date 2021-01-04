Epic Games Announces New United States Headquarters

✖

Epic Games just announced a new headquarters for their United States operations. Cary, North Carolina will play host to the massive games company now. They said that the purchase of the Cary Towne Center has made the entire move possible. A lot of companies have been shuffling around since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In this effort, they are looking to provide a boost to that region and have a lot of their operations set up in one spot. Many fans are happy about the move and can’t wait to see what Epic has up its sleeve. With Fortnite still going very strong, there is no doubt that the company will remain a key player for a number of ears. Check out what they had to say on Twitter.

Epic HQ is getting a new home in Cary, NC. We’ve acquired Cary Towne Center, a regional mall downtown and we plan to turn the property into our new campus. We’re working closely with the @TownofCary and are grateful for their support. More here: https://t.co/i2uEXAXYxZ — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) January 3, 2021

“Epic HQ is getting a new home in Cary, NC. We’ve acquired Cary Towne Center, a regional mall downtown and we plan to turn the property into our new campus,” Epic tweeted. “We’re working closely with the @TownofCary and are grateful for their support.”

“We’re extremely proud that Epic has chosen to call Cary home for their new global headquarters, and we greatly appreciate the company’s recognition of Cary’s existing assets as well as the unlimited potential of the area for their growing business,” began Cary, NC Mayor Harold Weinbrecht. “We look forward to continuing to work closely and collaboratively with the Epic team as they conceptualize their new campus, and we’re honored to partner with them on this exciting new development.”

“Epic shares our vision for transforming Cary Towne Center into a vibrant community space. This sale is further validation of our value-driven investment strategy, and the property could not be placed in better hands,” Jason Davis, Managing Director at Turnbridge Equities added. “After years of shifting development plans for the Center, we are thrilled the space will be utilized to its full potential and turned into something the Town and community of Cary can be proud of.”

Are you excited to see the completed project? Checking out anything on the Epic Games Store this month? Let us know down in the comments!