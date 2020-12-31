Epic Games Store Reveals Final Free Holiday Game

✖

The Epic Games Store’s multi-week promotion that has seen 15 free games given out in total is finally coming to a close today, but the storefront still has one final gift in tow. Luckily, today’s free offering is a little bit different than all of the others and won’t force you to act as quickly.

Jurassic World Evolution is the final game that Epic Games has made available for free on its storefront to close out 2020. The title, which first released back in 2018, is obviously based on the iconic film franchise and sees players building their own dinosaur theme park. Jurassic World Evolution lets you create your own unique species of dinosaurs in addition to overcoming a variety of pitfalls that may happen in your park. This is Jurassic World after all so not everything is going to run as intended.

We were so preoccupied with whether or not we could give away 15 games in 15 days, we didn’t stop to think if we should… but we hope you’ve enjoyed your gifts! Jurassic World Evolution is the last one to unwrap, free to claim until January 7. 🦖 🦕 https://t.co/VtxwOqQGb8 pic.twitter.com/FDdh6iyOfx — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 31, 2020

The best thing about Jurassic World Evolution’s addition to the Epic Games Store is that you don’t have a mere 24-hours available to download the title for no charge. Much like the usual EGS free game program, Jurassic World is a game that you’ll have a full week to snag for yourself. From now through next week on January 7, players can add the game to their own library for free.

This extension of the game’s availability actually gets the Epic Games Store back into its usual flow from here on out. If you’re unfamiliar with how the storefront runs, Epic gives out a free game on its platform every week of the year. While Jurassic World Evolution is the first game being given out to kick off 2020, January 7 will see Crying Suns taking its place.

Even though this event has now officially come to an end, the Epic Game Store’s current sale has not. The marketplace’s Holiday Sale which sees discounts of up to 75% is still going to run for another week and will wrap up on January 7 as well.

As we continue on throughout 2021, we’ll be sure to keep updating you on the other free games that come to the Epic Games Store over the course of the year. If you’d like to stay up to date on all of that coverage, you can follow along on our dedicated page right here.

So how did you end up feeling about this holiday free game event as a whole? And what was your favorite game that you may have downloaded for free? Let me know down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to let me know.