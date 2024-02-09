Fortnite’s Disney Universe May Not Launch For “A Couple of Years”

Recently, Disney and Epic Games officially unveiled a new partnership. Disney is investing $1.5 billion into Epic to buy a minority stake and solidify a deeper crossover between the two companies going forward. In the initial releases, the partners haven’t outlined exactly what players should expect, but we do know that more Disney properties will be coming to Fortnite as skins, events, and potentially more. In the release trailer, fans saw hints for Disney IPs like Avatar, Frozen, and several more. However, a new interview with Disney CEO Bob Iger has made it clear that fans won’t be seeing the fruits of this partnership anytime soon.

Fortnite x Disney Universe is “A Couple of Years” Away

Disney CEO Bob Iger said the Disney Fortnite Universe will launch in a "maybe a couple of years."



Source: @CNBC Interview pic.twitter.com/eB9adH45Ae — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) February 8, 2024

In an interview on CNBC newscast, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the launch of the Disney Fortnite Universe is “maybe a couple of years” away. In some ways, that’s to be expected. Remember, this partnership was just announced yesterday. The two companies will need to clear various regulatory hurdles to make sure this deal gets over the finish line. While it’s not exactly the same thing, we just saw Microsoft go through a protracted period of doing the same thing while finalizing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Again, these two situations aren’t the same. Disney isn’t trying to buy Epic Games outright, but it will still have to mind its Ps and Qs to finish out the deal. Because all of that still needs to go through the usual processes, it’s hard to imagine that Epic has already started building the Disney x Fortnite Universe in earnest. Instead, it’s likely in the early stages, and production will ramp up when the deal is finalized. Hopefully, we’ll start to hear more about the two companies’ plans later this year.

What’s Coming to Fortnite Next?

Outside of the Disney content, Fortnite has several crossovers in the works for the next few weeks and months. Tomorrow, the team at Epic will kick off its second round of Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles with a brand-new event. This will bring back the four Turtles while also introducing Shredder. There’s also a rumor that Master Splinter will be involved, though he did not show up in the official reveal trailer.

Past that, there are rumors that Fortnite players will soon be getting Power Rangers content. This leak comes from the XboxEra Podcast, which claims to have heard from an anonymous source that the Power Rangers will be in Fortnite at some point. Of course, that’s a relatively shakey leak, so you’ll want to take it with a healthy dose of skepticism. That said, it would be a great collab for Fortnite. What’ll be interesting if it does happen is if they decide to bring more than just the original Power Ranger team, splitting it up into multiple releases.

