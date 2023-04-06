Epic Games Store Gives Away One of Its Best Free Games Yet in 2023

One of the best free games that the Epic Games Store has handed out so far in 2023 is now available to download. For the most part, Epic's weekly rotation of free titles on its PC marketplace have been pretty underwhelming this year. After giving out a slate of great games to close 2022 as part of its holiday promotion, 2023 has more often than not been pretty lackluster. Fortunately, this trend has now changed as Epic has now made a beloved open-world action game completely free to snag for the coming week.

Starting today on April 6th and lasting until next week on April 13th, Dying Light: Enhanced Edition is now free on the Epic Games Store. Not only does this include the critically-acclaimed Dying Light, which first launched back in 2015, but it also bundles in The Following expansion and all additional content that came to the game in its first Season Pass. Even though Dying Light is pretty old at this point, it's hard to deny that this offer is anything other than excellent.

What makes this week's free promotion on the Epic Games Store even better, though, is that Dying Light: Enhanced Edition isn't the only title being given out. Joining Dying Light is that of Shapez, which is an indie title coming from developer Tobspr Games. Shapez allows players to create their own ever-expanding factories that will generate various shapes. It might sound a bit peculiar, but Shapez is described as a "relaxed game", which means it pairs quite well with Dying Light this week.

To learn more about both of these new free games on the Epic Games Store, you can check out descriptions and trailers for each attached below.

Dying Light: Enhanced Edition

"Dying Light: Enhanced Edition is all you need to start your adventure in the post-apocalyptic world ruled by zombies. Featuring an expansion with the buggy—your new ride, an additional game mode, two extra quarantine zones, and two bundles, it takes the gameplay experience to a brand new level.

Bigger, better, and more thrilling than ever before. Experience Dying Light in its definitive form, with countless gameplay improvements. Scavenge for resources, craft weapons and do everything to survive in a city destroyed by a zombie virus."

Shapez

"Shapez is a relaxed game in which you have to build factories for the automated production of geometric shapes. As the level increases, the shapes become more and more complex, and you have to spread out on the infinite map.

And as if that wasn't enough, you also have to produce exponentially more to satisfy the demands – the only thing that helps is scaling! While you only have to process shapes at the beginning, you will later have to color them – by extracting and mixing colors!"