Epic Games Store's Latest Weekly Free Game Is Available Now

The latest free game on the Epic Games Store is now available to add to your own digital library. Most weeks on EGS, Epic tends to make more than one title available to snag for no cost whatsoever. Unfortunately, this week happens to be one where there is only one free game to pick up, although the game in question that's being offered has been a sleeper hit with fans and is very much worth looking into.

Starting today and lasting until next week on July 20 at 11:00am EDT, Train Valley 2 is the newest free game that can be snatched up on the Epic Games Store. Train Valley 2 first launched back in 2019 and is a city-building type game where players are tasked with creating their own expansive and unique railroads. Although this title might be a bit lesser-known when compared to other freebies that have hit the Epic Games Store over the past few months, those who have played it tend to hold it in high regard. As such, if you've been hungry for a game of this type, Train Valley 2 might very much be worth checking out, especially since it's free.

To learn more about Train Valley 2 for yourself, you can find the game's official description and trailer below.

"Train Valley 2 is a train tycoon puzzle game. Take your railroad company from the days of the Industrial Revolution and into the future, meeting the needs of the valley's cities and industries. Build railroad networks, manage traffic, upgrade your locomotives, and keep everything on schedule without delays or accidents.

A Unique blend of Micromanagement, Tycoon and Puzzle games, putting you in control of your own company – that needs to help its local community thrive.



Level Editor – Check out 2500+ levels already generated by players or try to create your own using Steam Workshop and get a high score there yourself.

A new look – With unique visuals, based on a minimalistic low-poly aesthetic, Train Valley 2 is a joy to look at and immerse yourself in.



Company Mode is a new mode in Train Valley 2, spanning 50 levels!

A huge selection of Trains – 18 models of locomotives to unlock and more than 45 types of the train car – it's up to you to keep things as efficient and cost-effective as possible, while the world around you gets more demanding!

So if you've ever wanted to solve complex logistics and transportation problems, fancied yourself as a bit of a train mogul, or you just love solving puzzles – there is a lot for players both new and old. Even if you've never played the original, there's a lot to do in Train Valley 2!"