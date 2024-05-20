Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return Pre-Orders Hit Amazon, Includes Illumineer's Quest

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return officially launches on May 31st, but for this installment o the wildly popular card game you won't have to wait until launch day to order the most coveted sets online. Pre-orders for the entire wave of decks for Ursula's Return are now available here on Amazon, including the Illumineer's Trove and the brand new Illumineer's Quest – Deep Trouble cooperative card game. Starter decks, booster packs, and booster boxes are also up for grabs. Playmats, deck boxes, and card sleeves should also launch on Amazon in the coming days.

If you're not familiar, the Disney Lorcana TCG: Illumineer's Quest – Deep Trouble game offers an all-new, cooperative play experience that pits you and a friend against Ursula herself. It features two preconstructed decks with characters Yen Sid from Fantasia and Mulan. Up to four players can participate by adding two standard Disney Lorcana decks, with gameplay involving simultaneous turns and coordinated strategies to thwart Ursula's plans. Ursula's gold-backed deck, designed specifically for this expansion, includes "entangled glimmers and mighty natural disasters", and her strength increases as the game progresses.

The game offers multiple difficulty levels through different battleground cards, which affect the challenge and provide unique abilities at the cost of lore. Players can start with the initial battleground, but two more are included to provide an additional challenge. You can pre-order it here on Amazon for $59.99.

The contents of the Illumineer's Quest set includes: 1 Oversized Ursula Card, 1 Ursula scenario deck (50 cards) with a unique card back, 2 Prebuilt Disney Lorcana TCG decks (60 cards each), 2 Oversized, double-sided battleground cards, 1 Deep Trouble playmat, 1 Ursula draw token, 3 Lore tracker tokens, 29 Damage counters, 1 Secret Victory card.

The Illumineer's Trove set includes a storage box with 6 rarity-themed card dividers as well as 8 randomized booster packs, 6 dice with a magical ink appearance with gold printed numbers, and a spin-dial lore counter. You can pre-order it here on Amazon for $49.99. The full list of contents includes: 1 Card storage box, 6 Card Dividers, 8 Booster packs of 12 additional game cards each, 6 Damage-counter dice, and 1 Lore counter.

As noted, you can shop the entire Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return llineup here on Amazon. If items sell out, don't worry. The entire lineup will return here at the Disney Store on May 31st at 8am PT / 11am ET.