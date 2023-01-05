Epic Games Store Gives Out First Free Games of 2023

The Epic Games Store has now made its first pair of free titles for 2023 completely free to download. While two different games were free to snag on the Epic Games Store in the initial days of the new year, they were both holdovers from the final week of 2022. Now, Epic Games has come back right on schedule and is handing out a beloved flight sim and an expansion for a game that might not be on the radar of many.

Lasting until next week on January 12th, Epic Games Store users can snag both Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko's Choice for no cost at all. In the case of Kerbal Space Program, the game first launched on PC all the way back in 2015 and has since become a smash-hit. While there's a fair chance that many PC players already own KSP, the fact that it's now free is something that's hard to be upset about.

Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko's Choice are free on Epic Games Store. First Class Trouble is the next free title https://t.co/sCNJdcFaYK pic.twitter.com/OlbxKIHbJs — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 5, 2023

With Aiko's Choice, this giveaway on the Epic Games Store is a bit more unexpected. Rather than making the full game free, Epic is simply handing out Aiko's Choice, which is an expansion for the strategy title Shadow Tactics. Although this might seem a bit odd, Aiko's Choice has always been considered a standalone expansion that isn't tied directly to Shadow Tactics itself, which means that it can be experienced without needing to buy the base game.

If you'd like to get more information about both of these free titles that are now on the Epic Games Store, you can see trailers and descriptions for each down below.

Kerbal Space Program

"Kerbal Space Program features three gameplay modes. In Science Mode, perform space experiments to unlock new technology and advance the knowledge of Kerbalkind. In Career Mode, oversee every aspect of the space program, including construction, strategy, funding, upgrades, and more. In Sandbox, you are free to build any spacecraft you can think of, with all parts and technology in the game."

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko's Choice

"Aiko's Choice is a brand-new standalone expansion to the beloved stealth tactics game Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, set in Japan around the Edo period. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko's Choice focuses on one of the main game's protagonists: the kunoichi adept Aiko. She is a master of camouflage and distracts enemies disguised as a Geisha.

Although Aiko was certain that she left her old life behind her, Aiko's former sensei, the cunning spymaster Lady Chiyo, reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Together with her deadly companions she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past."