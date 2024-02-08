Epic Store’s New Free Games Are the Best So Far in 2024

The latest round of free games on the Epic Games Store is easily the best seen so far in 2024. Since the start of this year, Epic has been handing out one new free title on a weekly basis for EGS users. While some of these games have been better than others, the freebies have never extended beyond a lone title. Fortunately, Epic has opted to now double up and had made two games free for the next week, making this the best offer so far this year.

From today, February 8, until the morning of February 15, the Epic Games Store will be giving away Doki Doki Literature Club Plus and Lost Castle for no cost at all. Typically retailing for $15, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is the expanded version of the cult-classic visual novel that comes with a major twist. Lost Castle then normally costs $10 and is a roguelike RPG that can be played in co-op. By all accounts, both of these games are excellent ones that all Epic users should look to add to their own digital library, especially since they’re completely free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can learn more about both Doki Doki Literature Club Plus and Lost Castle by checking out trailers and descriptions for each below.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

“Welcome to a terrifying world of poetry and romance! Write poems for your crush and erase any mistakes along the way to ensure your perfect ending. Now’s your chance to discover why DDLC is one of the most beloved psychological horror games of the decade!

You play as the main character, who reluctantly joins the Literature Club in search of a romantic interest. With every poem you write and every choice you make, you’ll charm your crush and begin to unfold the horrors of school romance. Do you have what it takes to crack the code of dating sims and get the perfect ending?

Now, the original mind-shattering DDLC experience is packed with tons of new features and content exclusive to Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!“

Lost Castle

“Lost Castle is a super cute, super hard action RPG with roguelike elements and randomized dungeons. Brimming with a host of hand drawn, humorous characters and environments that embrace retro action with modern twists.

In its glory days, Castle Harwood was the heart of a happy land governed by wise and virtuous nobles. But those days are long gone now. Calamity has befallen these lands, and wicked magics corrupt the castle and all that surrounds it. Demons have claimed this rotten place for their domain and even the might of the empire is thwarted by their dark army… and slowly, the corruption is spreading. Castle Harwood is lost.

Yet at the heart of this nightmare, something bright glimmers and fills the hearts of the mighty with the courage needed to invade the castle. The Lost Castle is filled with the treasure of the defeated Earl and it is the promise of riches that calls you. And maybe you can do some good, too.”