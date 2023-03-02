Epic Games Store Gives Out First Free Game for March 2023

The Epic Games Store for PC has today made available its first free game for the month of March 2023. Like clockwork, Epic's popular storefront makes available a new free game(s) each and every Thursday. And while the quality of these free titles on the Epic Games Store can often vary quite a bit, this week's offering on the marketplace happens to be for a strategy game that many likely aren't too familiar with.

Starting today and lasting until next week on March 9th at 11:00am ET, Epic Games Store users will be able to download and permanently own Rise of Industry for no cost whatsoever. First released back in 2019, Rise of Industry is a strategic management sim that was developed by Dapper Penguin Studios and published by Kasedo Games. Like many other games within this genre, Rise of Industry requires players to build their own "industrial empire" within an expansive world.

"Rise of Industry is a strategic tycoon game where you build and manage your growing industrial empire in a living, breathing, and procedurally generated world set in the 1930s that is constantly evolving and adapting to your playstyle," says the game's official description. "As a budding entrepreneur, you will build factories, construct efficient production lines, move raw materials, produce finished goods, and arrange trade with the world's developing cities, providing them with the resources they need to flourish – for as they grow and prosper, so do you."

Perhaps the only downside about Rise of Industry being free on the Epic Games Store is that the game hasn't been all that well-received since it first arrived. Currently, Rise of Industry has a 62/100 aggregate score on Metacritic, which is definitely underwhelming. Still, considering that the game doesn't cost anything, it's still worth downloading and playing for yourself to see if it might be in your wheelhouse.

Are you going to look to play Rise of Industry for yourself now that it's free to pick up on the Epic Games Store? And what games are you hoping to see come to Epic's storefront for free in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.