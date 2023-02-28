Fortnite Adds New Creed Skins

Adonis Creed is coming to Fortnite, Epic Games confirmed this week. The star character from the Creed movies played by Michael B. Jordan who'll soon be seen in the upcoming Creed III will be added to Fortnite as a skin which, like other big collaborations of this caliber, will offer a couple of different variants to change up the look, too. accessories will of course accompany this main Creed skin, accessories that include things like a punching bag as well as a unique pickaxe that's meant to match his Bionic alt skin. All this gear will be in the store on March 2nd, but there's also a way for players to earn this skin early via the Creed Cup.

The Fortnite x Creed III collab was a crossover that had leaked previously, so it wasn't totally unexpected but will still be a nice surprise for those who hadn't been keeping up with those leaks. The main skin for this event can be seen below, though there's also the "Main Event" alt style that swaps his outfit for black and blue gloves and shorts instead.

“Every punch I’ve ever thrown has been my own.”



Adonis Creed is making his way to the Island! Compete in the Creed Cup on March 1st for the opportunity to unlock his Outfit early 🥊



Along with that skin, there's also the Bionic Creed styles that put a more futuristic spin on the character by giving him powerful robotic arms. You can do a number of things with that skin: it can be left as is, you can enable the Packed Punch Blue or Packed Punch Orange options to make the gloves glow different colors, and the robe on it can be toggled on or off.

As we usually see with these collabs, accessories for this Creed skin include an emote, a back bling, and a pickaxe.

Those who've been around Fortnite for a while now are probably familiar with the Cup formats where Epic Games gives away new, rare skins as rewards for a competitive event. That's happening this time with Creed III, too.

"Calling all prizefighters! Enter the ring for the Creed Cup taking place March 1," an overview of the Creed Cup stakes said. "In this Solo Zero Build tournament, compete for the opportunity to be among the top point-earning players in your region, unlocking the Adonis Creed Outfit and Heavy Bag Back Bling before they hit the Item Shop. Also, for earning at least eight points, you'll unlock the CREED Brand Spray!"

The Creed Cup takes place on March 1st, the Creed cosmetics will be in the game on March 2nd, and Creed III comes out on March 3rd.