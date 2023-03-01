Fortnite Report Reveals Attack on Titan Crossover

A prominent new report tied to Fortnite has revealed that the ever-popular battle royale game will soon be crossing over with the anime series Attack on Titan. Since the start of December 2022, Fortnite has been in the midst of Chapter 4 Season 1. And while the game's current season has been largely well-received, many fans have been looking forward to seeing what will lie in store with Season 2. Now, based on this new report in question, we now know what arguably the biggest new character skin will be in Fortnite's Season 2 battle pass.

Coming from reputable Fortnite insiders Shiina and Hypex, Attack on Titan will play a big part in the game's Season 2 battle pass. Specifically, the main protagonist of Attack on Titan, Eren Yeager, will end up being the "secret skin" seen in the Chapter 4 Season 2 battle pass. Epic Games itself hasn't confirmed that this will be the case just yet, but given the credibility of both Shiina and Hypex, it seems likely that this collab will come to fruition.

FORTNITE x ATTACK ON TITAN – SEASON 2 BATTLE PASS 🔥



Received reliable info with @ShiinaBR that Eren Yeager is the secret skin. pic.twitter.com/2Rc3fGK8dW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 1, 2023

Beyond simply adding an Eren Yeager skin, though, Fortnite is said to be adding a new Mythic Item tied to Attack on Titan as well. Specifically, it is said that the Waist Grappler item that is seen in Attack on Titan will also be available to use in-game. Grappling hook-style items of this ilk have come to Fortnite in the past, so many fans already have a pretty good idea of how these should end up functioning.

For now, Epic Games hasn't announced when Chapter 4 Season 2 of Fortnite will be kicking off. Given how long previous seasons of Fortnite have lasted, though, it seems like we should be getting more information from Epic in the very near future.

How do you feel about hearing that Fortnite and Attack on Titan will finally be crossing over in this manner? Will you be looking to earn the Eren Yeager skin for yourself when (and if) it does land in the game? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.