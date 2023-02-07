The Witcher in Fortnite: How to Unlock Geralt of Rivia

The Witcher himself, Geralt of Rivia, is finally almost unlockable Fortnite with those who own the Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass finally able to unlock the character's outfit. To do so, however, you'll have to do a bit more than just reaching a certain level in the battle pass. Geralt's skin is unlocked by completing a series of quests tasking players with doing things that one might find Geralt doing in The Witcher like claiming bounties and defeating bosses. Wave one of those quests is available now with a couple of accessories for Geralt awarded to players, but you'll have to come back later in the month and complete wave two to unlock Geralt himself.

A preview of Geralt's skin can be seen below alongside some of the other gear you'll be able to unlock as part of these Witcher quests. The full list of quests from wave one as well as their rewards can also be found beneath that preview of the skin.

Become the bane of all monsters.



The Witcher Rewards in Fortnite

Activate Reality Augments in 5 Different Matches

They may not be elixirs, but they still do the trick. Unlocks the Geralt of Rivia Loading Screen.

Complete 3 Bounties

Nothing personal, just business. Unlocks the Muscle Memory Spray.

Defeat a Boss

Only the greatest fools would threaten you. Unlocks the Weapons of the Witcher Back Bling.

Emote in the Citadel Throne Room

Pretend you're in Kaer Morhen. Unlocks the Igni Sign Emote.

Deal 500 Melee Weapon Damage to Opponents

Always finish the job. Unlocks the Witcher's Steel Sword Pickaxe.

How to Get Geralt in Fortnite

After you've done all of those, you'll have the pickaxe, emote, back bling, spray, and loading screen added to your locker automatically. While those are just accessories for Geralt, you'll need them all if you want the full skin. That's because these quests have to be completed first before you can unlock the second set of quests that grant you Geralt.

"For completing all of the Quests on Page 1, you'll unlock Page 2 of the Quests once it becomes available February 28," Epic Games said about this Witcher event. "The Page 2 Quests have five total rewards, including an alt Style for Geralt!"

Geralt will be available in the game on February 28th.