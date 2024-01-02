New Epic Games Store Freebie Is an Underrated Roguelike

Even though the calendar has now turned over to 2024, the Epic Games Store is still in the process of giving out free games on a daily basis. As of this week, Epic will soon be ending this holiday promotion and will end up going back to doling out free titles on its PC marketplace on a weekly cadence rather than a daily one. Prior to that time, though, a new game can now be snagged, although its savings aren't as vast as normal.

Over the course of today, January 2, until the morning of January 3, 20 Minutes Till Dawn is the latest free game that is available on the Epic Games Store. This title is an action roguelike from developer Flanne that launched originally back in 2023. Although the roguelike market has been crowded in recent years, 20 Minutes Till Dawn has been quite well received by those that have played it as it boasts a "Very Positive" rating on Steam.

Perhaps the only downside of 20 Minutes Till Dawn being made available on the Epic Store at no cost is that this offer isn't saving users a whole lot of money. Typically, 20 Minutes Till Dawn only retails for $4.99. As a result, this is one of the worst offers that Epic has had in recent weeks, at least in terms of value. Still, just because 20 Minutes Till Dawn is normally cheap doesn't mean it's not worth checking out whatsoever.

You can learn more about 20 Minutes Till Dawn by checking out the game's official description and trailer below.

20 Minutes Till Dawn

"Face an onslaught of endless hordes and outlast the night in 20 Minutes Till Dawn. Create dynamic builds from a variety of weapons, runes, and special abilities in order to survive for 20 minutes. Are you strong enough to see daylight once again, or will you allow the creatures of the night to consume you?

Ignite monsters with every pump of your shotgun, rain lighting down from the heavens, or control magic spears to pierce your enemies! How you confront the hordes is your choice alone. Take control of an ever-growing cast of diverse characters and wield a wide range of weapons, all with an extensive spectrum of evolution paths and unique traits. As you obliterate monsters, collect experience and choose from an in-depth selection of upgrades, summons, and special abilities. Craft the perfect build and become an unstoppable force.

20 Minutes Till Dawn features active progression that carries across all runs. Use acquired Souls to harness the power of Runes and enhance your overall strength. Experiment with fresh build opportunities through a suite of additional characters and weapons to unlock. Use each death to your advantage and grow more powerful for the next run."