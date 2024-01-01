Fortnite Players Demand Improved Item Shop in 2024

Fortnite fans are demanding that Epic Games make some big improvements to the Item Shop throughout 2024. Within recent weeks, Winterfest has been ongoing in Fortnite. To coincide with this end-of-year event, Epic has been bringing back a number of collaborations from the past that have included John Wick, Stranger Things, and Dragon Ball Z, just to name a few. Despite these popular collabs coming back, the Item Shop has been under quite a bit of scrutiny, which has led to players calling en masse for some overhauls in the weeks and months ahead.

On social media in recent days, Fortnite players have been making it known that Epic needs to mix up its slate of offerings on the Item Shop. Specifically, these grievances have started to come about as Winterfest has continued onward and the daily Item Shop refresh hasn't resulted in any returning collabs that last came about long ago. Instead, Epic has continued to cycle in skins associated with properties like Rick and Morty and Star Wars on a continuing basis. With Rick and Morty, in particular, Epic has even cycled the same skins associated with the TV series into the Item Shop multiple times during Winterfest alone.

What's frustrating about this to a variety of Fortnite players is that collaborations from many years ago still haven't come back to the Item Shop a single time since their initial launch. For example, Kratos from PlayStation's God of War franchise hasn't been seen in the Item Shop since early 2021 and has now been absent for over 1000 days. Other often-requested skins that players want to see come back include Travis Scott, Chun-Li from Street Fighter, and Jinx and Vi from Netflix's League of Legends TV series Arcane.

For the time being, Epic hasn't responded to these heightened complaints about the Item Shop and it likely won't do so in a formal capacity. With the calendar having now turned over to 2024, though, perhaps Epic will look to take this feedback into consideration and will give players what they have been hoping for in Fortnite. If nothing else, though, Solid Snake will become unlockable in Fortnite later this month as part of the Chapter 5 Season 1 battle pass.

To see more of how Fortnite players have been responding to this situation on social media, be sure to keep reading on down below.