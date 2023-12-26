Epic Games Store Makes Successor to Classic Wii Game Free

The successor to a hugely popular game that is synonymous with Nintendo Wii is now available for free on the Epic Games Store for PC. This past week has been a huge one for those on EGS as Epic has been handing out some heavy hitters for no cost at all. Within the past two days alone, both The Outer Worlds and Ghostwire: Tokyo have been available to obtain permanently for absolutely nothing. Now, Epic's latest freebie is a bit lesser known when compared to these previous offers, but it's still a game that many will want to take note of.

For the next 24 hours, the Epic Games Store has made Human Resource Machine entirely free. First released back in 2015, Human Resource Machine was made by developer by Tomorrow Corporation. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Tomorrow Corporation is the studio behind World of Goo, which was a beloved indie game that many associate with Nintendo Wii. In the same vein as World of Goo, Human Resource Machine is a puzzle game which means that this title will test your mental fortitude.

One reason why Human Resource Machine might be worth checking out at this point in time is because Tomorrow Corporation recently announced that its next project is World of Goo 2. Currently, no launch window for World of Goo 2 has been announced, but if you'd like to tide yourself over until its release, Human Resource Machine is surely a great way to see what else the studio has been doing over the past decade.

You can learn more about Human Resource Machine by checking out the game's official trailer and description below.

Human Resource Machine

"Program little office workers to solve puzzles. Be a good employee! The machines are coming... for your job.

Human Resource Machine is a puzzle game for nerds. In each level, your boss gives you a job. Automate it by programming your little office worker. If you succeed, you'll be promoted up to the next level for another year of work in the vast office building. Congratulations!

Don't worry if you've never programmed before – programming is just puzzle solving. If you strip away all the 1's and 0's and scary squiggly brackets, programming is actually really simple, logical, beautiful, and something that anyone can understand and have fun with! Are you already an expert? There will be extra challenges for you."