New Epic Games Store Free Game Is the Best Holiday Giveaway So Far

The latest free game on the Epic Games Store is almost certainly the biggest title that users have received so far to coincide with the holidays. To this point, Epic has already handed out some fantastic games on EGS as part of its annualized holiday promotion. Some of these titles have included DNF Duel, Fallout 3, and Destiny 2: Legacy Collection. Now, Epic has made a AAA game that only launched back in 2022 available at no cost, but not for long.

Starting today and lasting until the late morning of December 25, Ghostwire: Tokyo is now entirely free on the Epic Games Store. Initially released back in March 2022, Ghostwire is developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda. Since this is a AAA title, Ghostwire: Tokyo normally retails for $59.99 in total. As such, for it to now be free means that this is one of the best deals that Epic has had so far to close out the year.

As a whole, Epic's ongoing holiday promotion is set to extend to January and should see 17 games in total being handed out at no cost. This promotion will continue tomorrow on Christmas Day when a new freebie lands on the PC platform. Currently, the identity of this game isn't known, but we'll be sure to keep you in the loop whenever we learn more here on ComicBook.com.

To learn more about Ghostwire: Tokyo, you can check out the game's official description and trailer below.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

"Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces as a dangerous occultist causes the city's population to vanish in an instant. Join forces with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Explore a unique vision of Tokyo twisted by a supernatural presence. From its ultra-modern cityscape to its traditional temples and narrow alleyways, discover a hauntingly beautiful city teeming with Yokai – vengeful spirits that prowl the streets.

Discover iconic landmarks like Shibuya Crossing and Tokyo Tower, stunningly rendered with incredible detail and built to take advantage of next-generation technology. Experience the city frozen in time when the city's population disappeared, and travel to the surreal underworld on your quest to save your family.

Wield a combination of upgradeable elemental powers and ghost-hunting skills to combat the supernatural threat. Use your ethereal abilities to ascend to the top of Tokyo's skyline and soar over the streets to discover new missions or even get the drop on your enemies."