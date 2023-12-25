Epic Games Store's Free Christmas Game Is Its Best Free Game of 2023

Epic Games Store's free game for Christmas 2023 is here, and it's a good one. In fact, it is arguably the best free game it has given out in 2023. Normally, Epic Games Store users have a whole week to claim a free game once it is given out, but during this holiday period, users of the digital PC storefront only have 24 hours to claim each daily free game. In other words, you have until the morning of December 26 to claim this Christmas free game, which has nothing to do with Christmas, but we don't think EGS users will mind.

The free game in question hails from the wonderful year of 2019, which makes it a previous generation game. However, with a sequel on the way, it remains very relevant. Published by Private Division and developed by Obsidian Entertainment -- the studio best known for RPGs games like Fallout: New Vegas and South Park: The Stick of Truth -- the mystery game is The Outer Worlds, which was released on October 25, 2019 to Metacritic scores ranging from 82 to 85, depending on the platform. And in a fairly light year like 2019, it was widely considered one of the better games of its year.

That said, Epic Games Store users are not just getting the basic version of the game, but the "Spacer's Choice Edition," a version of the game that has been remastered with better graphics, improved performance, additional animations, and higher-res environments. It also has an increased level cap, and comes with all the game's DLC.

"The Outer Worlds is an award-winning single-player first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division," reads an official description of the game. "Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable."

"The Outer Worlds is basically everything I want out of a modern role-playing game," reads the opening of our glowing review of the RPG. The writing is clever, the world is interesting, and the mechanics reinforce the fantastical plot of being a long-lost colonist that's been recently awoken in order to help every other colonist from that doomed mission rediscover their own future. In many ways, however, it can sometimes feel like a blast from the past in much the same way as the protagonist."