Epic Games Store Gives Out Underrated First-Person Shooter for Free

A first-person shooter game that has flown under the radar since releasing back in 2021 is now available to download for free on the Epic Games Store. For more than a week at this point, Epic's PC marketplace has been doling out new, free titles on a daily basis. And while this promotion has already seen quite a bit of variety in terms of genre, today's offer is

Available to snag until December 28th at 11:00am ET, the Epic Games Store has made Severed Steel free to acquire. Developed by Greylock Studio, Severed Steel is a shooter that features an incredibly vibrant art style and destructible environments. In addition to blasting your way through each of the game's many levels, Severed Steel also contains a unique traversal system that will allow you to jump, dive, and wall run about.

Severed Steel is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Mortal Shell is tomorrow's free game https://t.co/sCNJdcFaYK pic.twitter.com/tSvkhfj6Dc — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 27, 2022

Despite being a bit lesser known, Severed Steel has been well-received by those that have played it. Over on Steam, the game currently boasts a "Very Positive" rating after nearly 2,000 user reviews. Additionally, critics have been generally positive on Severed Steel as well as the title has a 78/100 score on Metacritic. So if you're a fan of shooters and are looking for something new to play, this is definitely worth a shot, especially since it's free.

If you'd like to get more information about Severed Steel, you can find the game's official description below.

"Severed Steel is a single-player FPS featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, and a unique one-armed protagonist. It's you, your trigger finger, and a steel-toed boot against a superstructure full of bad guys. Chain together wall runs, dives, flips, and slides to take every last enemy down.