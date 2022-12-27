Epic Games Store Gives Out Underrated First-Person Shooter for Free

By Logan Moore

A first-person shooter game that has flown under the radar since releasing back in 2021 is now available to download for free on the Epic Games Store. For more than a week at this point, Epic's PC marketplace has been doling out new, free titles on a daily basis. And while this promotion has already seen quite a bit of variety in terms of genre, today's offer is 

Available to snag until December 28th at 11:00am ET, the Epic Games Store has made Severed Steel free to acquire. Developed by Greylock Studio, Severed Steel is a shooter that features an incredibly vibrant art style and destructible environments. In addition to blasting your way through each of the game's many levels, Severed Steel also contains a unique traversal system that will allow you to jump, dive, and wall run about. 

Despite being a bit lesser known, Severed Steel has been well-received by those that have played it. Over on Steam, the game currently boasts a "Very Positive" rating after nearly 2,000 user reviews. Additionally, critics have been generally positive on Severed Steel as well as the title has a 78/100 score on Metacritic. So if you're a fan of shooters and are looking for something new to play, this is definitely worth a shot, especially since it's free. 

If you'd like to get more information about Severed Steel, you can find the game's official description below. 

"Severed Steel is a single-player FPS featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, and a unique one-armed protagonist. It's you, your trigger finger, and a steel-toed boot against a superstructure full of bad guys. Chain together wall runs, dives, flips, and slides to take every last enemy down.

  • Play as Steel, a nimble, one-armed sharpshooter on a mission. There is no reloading – pick your shots well and be ready to pry a loaded weapon from your enemies' cold dead hands.
  • Dodge bullets, leap off walls, slide kick, throw weapons – do whatever it takes to come out on top in intense and frenzied firefights.
  • Pepper through plaster with sharp 4.7 mm rounds, punch through thick concrete with .50 cal slugs, or make big holes in things with your arm cannon."
