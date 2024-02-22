New Epic Store Free Game Is a Popular Indie Platformer

The latest free game on the Epic Games Store is one that fans of the platforming genre will want to take notice of. The month of February has generally been a pretty strong one when it comes to Epic's weekly giveaways. In February alone, some of the latest free titles have included Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, Lost Castle, and Dakar Desert Rally. Now, arguably the best game of this group has been added today and should bolster this lineup even further.

Beginning on February 22 and lasting until February 29, the Epic Store has made Super Meat Boy Forever completely free to own in perpetuity. The sequel to the indie classic Super Meat Boy, this follow-up entry changes up the franchise's mechanics just a bit as Forever is instead an auto-runner. Despite this shift in gameplay, Super Meat Boy Forever is still tough-as-nails and will require precise controls to fully complete.

Generally speaking, Super Meat Boy Forever has been well-received by fans since first launching back in 2020. Although it didn't receive the same level of praise that the original Super Meat Boy did, Forever has been seen as an adequate follow-up that boasts a 4.7/5 rating on the Epic Store. As such, if you're interested in trying out this game for yourself, make sure that you grab it on the Epic Store while it's still free.

Conversely, you can learn more about Super Meat Boy Forever by checking out the game's launch trailer and official description below.

Super Meat Boy Forever

"The challenge of Super Meat Boy returns in Super Meat Boy Forever! This time around Meat Boy is always running, like literally...it's an auto-runner. He can't stop and he won't stop. Levels are brutal, death is inevitable, and players will get that sweet feeling of accomplishment after beating a level. Players will run, jump, punch and kick their way through familiar settings and totally new worlds.

Super Meat Boy Forever takes place a few years after the events of Super Meat Boy. Meat Boy and Bandage Girl have been living a happy life free of Dr. Fetus for several years and they now have a wonderful little baby named Nugget. Nugget is joy personified and she is everything to Meat Boy and Bandage Girl. One day while our heroes were on a picnic, Dr. Fetus snuck up on them, beat Meat Boy and Bandage Girl unconscious with a shovel and kidnapped Nugget! When our heroes came to and found that Nugget was missing, they knew who to go after. They cracked their knuckles and decided to never stop until they got Nugget back and taught Dr. Fetus a very important lesson. A lesson that can only be taught with punches and kicks."