Fortnite Reveals Official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Event Trailer

About a week ago, Fortnite developer Epic Games revealed that it was working on a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover event. Leaks later dropped that claimed the event would eventually bring Master Splinter and Shredder skins alongside the four Turtles. Today, the official Fortnite account finally dropped the full reveal, giving fans a tease of the upcoming event. As you’d expect from Epic Games at this point, it’s a slick trailer featuring the Turtles putting their spin on a classic song. Of course, the trailer ends with our first official look at the Shredder in action.

Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Crossover

We’ve already seen the Turtle skins in the past as part of Chapter 5 Season 1, but it’s great to see them back in action. Fortnite has gone with a mix of classic and modern takes on Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo. They all have that cartoon-like look that most Fortnite characters have, but the four Turtles all have different aspects of their gear that speak to their personalities. For example, Mikey has a skateboard attached to his back, while Donatello is wearing headphones. The touches are relatively small, but they help each character stand out beyond simply having different colored headbands.

Where the trailer gets more exciting for fans is what comes at the end. The Turtles are confronted by a terrifying version of Shredder, confirming that he’ll be involved. It’s also worth noting that the trailer also features the Turtles beating up of Foot soldiers. Most likely, Epic wouldn’t go through the trouble of mocking those up for the trailer without also planning to include them at some point. Unfortunately, we don’t get any hints related to Splinter, but he still could be coming later.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to jump into Fortnite and start up the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event. The new event kicks off tomorrow. Specifically, it’s coming out at 9 a.m. ET on February 9th. We don’t know everything that’s going to be included in the event or how long it’ll last, but if you’re a TMNT fan, it’ll definitely be worth jumping in to see what Fortnite‘s cooked up.

Fortnite Partnership With Disney

While the TMNT event is at the forefront of every Fortnite player’s mind, Epic announced much bigger news earlier this week. Disney has purchased an equity stake in Epic Games to the tune of $1.5 billion. Eventually, that will lead to much more content for Fortnite and likely new game modes featuring Disney properties. For now, the plans are seemingly in the early stages, but we may start to hear more about the partnership’s plans for the future later this year.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.