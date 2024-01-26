Epic Games Announces Fortnite's Return to Apple Devices

Over the last few years, Fortnite developer Epic Games and Apple have been in a legal fight over payment methods on iOS devices. The issue is relatively complicated, but it essentially boils down to Epic not wanting to give Apple money for each microtransaction made on Fortnite. In 2020, Epic instituted a new payment method circumventing Apple's options and Fortnite was taken off the store as a result. The two companies have yet to come to an agreement, but today, Epic announced that Fortnite is making its way back to iOS devices. Unfortunately for fans outside of Europe, Fortnite will only be coming back in that territory. Everywhere else will have to continue waiting to see if something changes in the ongoing fight.

Fortnite Back on iOS in Europe

Remember Fortnite on iOS?



How bout we bring that back.



Later this year Fortnite will return in Europe on iOS through the @EpicGames Store.

(shoutout DMA – an important new law in the EU making this possible). @Apple, the world is watching. pic.twitter.com/VdHWTe8i1c — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 25, 2024

The reason Fortnite is only coming to iOS in Europe has to do with a new law in the EU called the Digital Markets Act. This law is designed to ensure that competition in digital marketplaces stays high in Europe and prevents larger companies from using their power to keep newer markets from entering the fray. The act was voted into law in September 2022 and went into effect last May. Marketplaces have until March 6th to enter compliance, which Epic will now have the ability to start its own store that lives on iOS.

Epic is creating a new Epic Games Store for iOS later this year. The company hasn't given an official release date, but it presumably won't be too long after March 6th. It is worth noting that Apple has built in a few protections that Epic says are illegal to continue making money from microtransactions, but those allegations haven't been addressed by any official European body yet. While that may happen, we can only wait and see at this point.

Will Fortnite Come to iOS Outside of Europe?

For now, it's impossible to know if Fortnite will come back to iOS in America and other regions where the game is possible. Of course, this announcement does potentially signal that the legal pendulum is swinging Epic's way, but every region operates differently. Remember, the initial case was decided in 2021, giving Apple a partial win. Both companies appealed the decision, but earlier this month the U.S. Supreme Court decided to not hear the case, effectively ending the appeal process. That left Epic in the same place as it was originally, seemingly suggesting that Fortnite isn't officially coming back to iOS anytime soon.

There are still ways to play Fortnite on an iOS device thanks to Xbox. Using Xbox Cloud Gaming, you're able to play the Xbox version from your phone. It's not a perfect solution, but it does give iOS an option to play Fortnite on the go.