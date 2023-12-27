Epic Games Store New Free Game Should Excite Sports Fans

The latest free game on the Epic Games Store is one that sports fans should find quite enjoyable. At this point in time, Epic's annual holiday promotion is about halfway over as the publisher has been handing out games at no cost on a daily basis for over a week. Although these offers won't be going away for good until January, today's title that is being handed out to EGS users is a hidden gem that shouldn't go unnoticed.

From today until the morning of December 28, Cursed to Golf has become the newest free game that the Epic Games Store is giving out. As its name suggests, Cursed to Golf is a golf game that also happens to incorporate roguelike elements. With this in mind, the type of golf that is seen here is much different than what you'd be familiar with in real life as supernatural aspects and other "mad obstacles" have been incorporated to give players a challenge. Typically, Cursed to Golf retails for $19.99, so make sure you add it to your own Epic Games Store library while it's available for nothing at all.

You can learn more about Cursed to Golf by checking out the game's official trailer and accompanying description at the bottom of the page.

Cursed to Golf

"Play as The Cursed Golfer, trapped in Golf Purgatory after a freak accident takes you out as you're about to take the winning shot of an international tournament! Legend says that playing through the devious courses across Golf Purgatory will get you back to the land of the living and, more importantly, to the trophy you were about to win. Each course is governed by a ghostly Legendary Caddie, who will tutor you in the mystical ways of golf to aid you on your quest for redemption and revival.

Cursed to Golf offers a fresh take on the golfing and roguelike subgenres. Make your way through a hole within the PAR Count or your curse will take you back to the beginning of the course! To add to the challenge, these courses don't just have bunkers and rough spots but are also chock full of mad obstacles like high powered fans, spikes, TNT boxes, teleporters and a whole load more. It's all par for the course in this twisted take on the classic game!"