Ereban: Shadow Legacy Xbox Release Cancelled

One of the best perks of being an Xbox Game Pass subscriber is the ability to play some games on day one. While all of the company's first-party releases get dropped on day one, Game Pass also gets a lot of third-party games on their release date. Such was the case for Persona 3 Reload earlier this year, Ereban: Shadow Legacy was also going to be a day one release next month. However, things have changed, and not only has the day one release been cancelled, it appears that the game might not come to Xbox systems at all.

In a post on the game's official Twitter account, developer Baby Robot Games cancelled both the Game Pass release, and plans to bring the game to the platform. Apparently, this has nothing to do with confidence in Xbox or anything like that, but is instead due to an issue with Raw Fury, the game's original publisher (Ereban is now being self-published by Baby Robot). While this is sure to frustrate some Xbox users, the announcement does leave some hope for the future.

"Due to our separation from Raw Fury as our publisher, the release of Ereban: Shadow Legacy on Xbox and Game Pass on Day One had to be canceled," a post on the company's Twitter account reads. "As gamers who grew up with various Xbox consoles, we were incredibly excited about this release, so it's disappointing for us too. However, please rest assured that we will do our best to bring Ereban to Xbox as soon as we can."

Ereban: Shadow Legacy Release Date

This announcement from Baby Robot means that Ereban is no longer planned for any console platform, so anyone holding out hope that it might come to PS5 or Nintendo Switch is also out of luck. While the Xbox release is cancelled (at least for now), plans for the game's PC version have not changed. Baby Robot still plans to bring the game to the platform on April 10th. That's pretty close, so anyone that does want to check it out on Steam will be able to do so soon. The game's Steam page can be found right here.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy Details

For those unfamiliar with the game, Ereban: Shadow Legacy is a platformer featuring stealth elements. Main character Ayana has an ability called Shadow Merge, which allows her to move through shadows, giving her the element of surprise. It also allows her to move up walls and reach areas she wouldn't be able to otherwise. Players can use Ayana's stealth powers to sneak past her enemies, or dispatch them when she gets in close. The developer has teased that Ereban takes place in a "dying, morally grey universe," and players will have to decide for themselves how dark they want things to be.

