New Xbox Controller Leaks in Advance of Announcement

Ahead of its formal reveal from Microsoft, a new controller Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms is said to be arriving in just a few short weeks. Compared to other console manufacturers, Microsoft has more controller options available for Xbox hardware than the competition. This is primarily thanks to Xbox's Design Lab program, which allows purchasers to create their own unique controllers. Despite this, Microsoft itself continues to release accompanying controllers to retailers at a steady cadence, with a new such gamepad reportedly rolling out next month.

According to reputable insider billbil-kun (via Dealabs), Microsoft is gearing up to release a new Xbox controller in its Vapor series. Following the likes of the Stormcloud Vapor and Dream Vapor Xbox controllers, this third model is said to be titled the Nocturnal Vapor. Currently, Microsoft already has a controller in this color style available to create on Design Lab. Assuming that this new model will be similar to the one on Design Lab, it suggests that the Nocturnal Vapor controller will primarily be dark green in color.

As for its release, this new Xbox controller is said to be getting announced by Microsoft next week on April 2. At this time, those interested in the controller should be able to pre-order it. The controller itself is said to retail for $69.99, which is the typical price for new Xbox controllers of this type. It's then reported to begin releasing the following week on April 9, at which point the Nocturnal Vapor controller should start appearing in retail stores.

Outside of this Nocturnal Vapor controller, perhaps the most notable Xbox gamepad that Microsoft has released recently is tied to Fallout. Available to create exclusively on Design Lab, a series of custom Fallout Xbox controllers have been dropped to coincide with the forthcoming Fallout TV series on Prime Video. Unlike the standard controllers, these Fallout models are a bit higher in price, but that's to be expected from just about anything that comes from Design Lab. More details on all of these controllers can be found right here.