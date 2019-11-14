Everwild Announced by Sea of Thieves Developer Rare

Today, as leaks suggested it would, Sea of Thieves developer Rare took X019 and Inside Xbox by storm by announcing a brand-new IP, dubbed Everwild. As you may know, multiple industry insiders spoiled the surprise earlier this week when they revealed that the decorated and veteran studio was showing up at the show with a brand-new IP. In other words, there’s not the usual hype you get when Rare announces a new game, but Xbox fans seem already eager to board the hype train, and for good reason, the game looks interesting.

For those that don’t know: Rare is part of the Xbox Game Studios family and is based in England. The studio has been around since 1985, making it one of the oldest studios in the business. And over the years it’s delivered some classic games, though not as many since Xbox acquired it. Generally speaking, the studio is known for the Donkey Kong series, as well as Banjo-Kazooie, Conker, Battletoads, Killer Instinct, Goldeneye 007, Perfect Dark, and many, many more classic games. When it comes to resumes, not many have a better one than Rare, however, the studio hasn’t quite lived up to it legacy in recent years. It’s most recent game, Sea of Thieves, hit in 2018, and despite looking promising, it launched a bit half-baked. However, to this day, it has a hardcore community that plays it, thanks to excellent support of the title by Rare.

At the moment of publishing, there's no word of when Everwild will release or what platforms it's for.