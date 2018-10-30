This ‘Elder Scrolls’ Fan Read All 377 ‘Skyrim’ Books So You Don’t Have To

The Elder Scrolls franchise is absolutely dripping with lore and for those newcomers to the franchise, that can seem a bit daunting. Even the most seasoned of players are still left in the dark with parts of Tamriel’s past. Luckily, not all heroes wear capes just like this sap that read all of 337 of the books so you won’t have to.

The video above comes from our friends over at Polygon helmed by none other than video producer Brian D. Gilbert. “Should you read every book in Skyrim? And what are the top five books in Skyrim? Brian David Gilbert is once again put in a suit and locked in a room in order to answer those eternal questions.”

In the aforementioned video, Gilbert breaks down the lore from all of the books found and sectioned them off between favorite lore bits and least favorite.

For those like me that really got a kick out of some of the more humorous journey entries, Gilbert did mention that he’s didn’t include those in his findings because “everyone knows that self-published doesn’t count.” Wow … alright.

Gilbert’s rendition of the Elder Scrolls lore comes in at a whopping 571 pages and over 316,000 words breaking everything down in the incredibly intricate franchise. Need a little help following along? He also compiled an excel spreadsheet to help those intrigued/horrified by this obsession.

Still, his breakdown is absolutely hilarious and comes at the perfect time too! Bethesda’s Pete Hines reiterated earlier this week that The Elder Scrolls VI is still “so far off,” so for those craving a new game – this is the next best thing.

As far as the next game in the Elder Scrolls franchise goes, Bethesda addressed why they chose to reveal the next step despite it being nowhere near ready to reveal:

“Would it have been better if it was some years from now and we just go, ‘Surprise, we’re making a game called Starfield, and it’s out X months later?’ Yeah. For sure,” admitted Bethesda’s Pete Hines. “But at the same time, there is also value in every day between there people aren’t freaking out about us making Fallout 76 as an online-only game as a service and this is all they’re ever making.”

He added, “I try really hard to manage people’s expectations. It’s not like ‘Fallout 76 this year, Starfield next year, and then TES6 the year after.’ The timeline isn’t any different. What’s different is just trying to be transparent and say, ‘Don’t freak out, the next thing we’re doing is single-player [in Starfield], [and] we are making TES6.”

