Here's Every Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Character as LEGO

An ambitious fan of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch has recreated the game's 76-character roster in LEGO form. The recreations are not based on the traditional mini-figs, but instead are based on LEGO's Brickheadz line. The designs were created by Reddit user Yuunohu using the Bricklink Studio program. Yuunohu's designs encompass not only the playable fighters included in the base game, but also all of the DLC fighters released thus far, including Min Min, the game's most recent addition. All of these amazing LEGO designs can be seen in the video at the top of this page.

While the dedication in creating all 76 fighters is impressive enough on its own, the attention to detail really makes each design stand out. Each character has a number of details that make them immediately recognizable to those familiar with the game. Yuunohu's task actually required creating more than 76 designs in total, since some fighters include secondary characters. For instance, Yuunohu created designs for both Nana and Popo for the Ice Climbers, Ivysaur, Charizard, and Squirtle to go with Pokemon Trainer, and Luma, since the character accompanies Rosalina. Talk about a tall task!

Of course, the Super Smash Bros. series has always inspired a lot of passion in its players. Since the series debuted on Nintendo 64 back in 1999, the games have featured fighters from some of the biggest franchises in all of gaming. While the first two entries exclusively featured characters owned or co-owned by Nintendo, the series has since expanded to feature major video game icons such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Mega Man, Simon Belmont, and more. Of course, all of these characters have been lovingly recreated by Yuunohu.

It will be interesting to see if Yuunohu continues creating new Lego designs based on the game's cast. While the video above is pretty all-encompassing, there are still multiple DLC fighters on the way as part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Fighter's Pass Vol. 2. At this time, Nintendo has not revealed what fighters can be expected next, but it's just a matter of time before a new combatant is revealed!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

