Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Latest DLC Fighter and Update Are Live

Nintendo has officially released version 8.0.0 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In the update, players will find a handful of balance updates and fighter adjustments. In more exciting news, the game's latest DLC fighter, Min Min, is now available, as are a number of new Mii Fighter skins. Min Min originally appeared in the Nintendo Switch title ARMS, and was officially announced for the game just last week. Min Min will boast a number of the same abilities she has in her debut appearance, which should distinguish her quite a bit from the rest of Ultimate's playable characters! Now, fans can see for themselves what she brings to the game.

Like other DLC fighters, the addition of Min Min also gives players access to a brand-new stage, as well as music tracks from the character's original series. In Min Min's case, 18 new tracks have been added from ARMS, and players can customize how frequently those songs appear throughout the stage. Min Min initially appeared in Ultimate as a Spirit, which has led to a lot of speculation from the game's fan community. Initially, fans believed that Spirits were ineligible as playable characters in the game, but Min Min proved that is not the case!

Min Min is the sixth DLC fighter added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and the first from Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Five other DLC fighters will be added to the game's roster, though Nintendo and director Masahiro Sakurai have indicated that the offerings will be spread apart a bit more than they have been in the past. At this time, the company remains tight-lipped on what fighters might appear next, though Geno, Crash Bandicoot, and Sora are some of the most highly-requested characters for the game.

Time to flex those #ARMS! Min Min has officially joined Super #SmashBrosUltimate as DLC fighter 6! Purchase the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 to obtain Min Min, the Spring Stadium stage, and 18 music tracks!https://t.co/I1ncoIcVZA pic.twitter.com/WebDuguRAe — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) June 30, 2020

Min Min can be purchased individually for $5.99, or as part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 for $29.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

