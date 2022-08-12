Evil Dead: The Game Creators Tease New DLC, Planned Changes

Evil Dead: The Game has already been getting new content since its launch such as the Army of Darkness update which added another map and more, and this week, the creators teased further plans for DLC planned for the future. Those hints came alongside discussions about some of the hotter topics being discussed within the community and issues players have been facing in-game that the Saber Interactive team said are being looked into.

The latest on all these topics and more came from the Saber Interactive community manager Cal who posted within the game's subreddit. As for the talks about DLC, there wasn't much to say at the time of posting, but the devs hinted that more news is on the way.

"Actually, we'll have news for you about this very soon," Cal said on the topic of DLC. "Keep an eye on our socials."

While some of the other areas discussed pertained to either the Survivor or the Demon teams, specifically, one that affected the former more is the lengthier queue times experienced by some. The devs acknowledged that long queues for Survivors are currently being experienced and that more info and a fix for that problem will be shared soon as well.

"In the last patch, we merged both the West and East coast players and deployed Central-based servers," Cal said. "We saw improved queues at that time. However, recently we've seen long queues for survivors and we're actively looking for ways to help decrease the amount of time you spend in the queue. Stay tuned."

We wanted to share some updates on current conversations we're seeing in the community and respond to the top feedback left by you on our Feedback Portal: https://t.co/Z4EqtPdB7V pic.twitter.com/rgGEVBjCdd — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) August 10, 2022

A change that'll affect both parties and is planned for the future is one that'll increase the distances between different objectives. Based on how this'll affect both teams, it looks like it'll favor the Demons more than the Survivors.

"In the next patch, we're going to increase the minimum distance between objectives so that you don't have them sometimes spawning really close to one another," the post said. "Also when the demon is expelled after the end of an objective phase, we'll spawn said demon closer to the next objective. This is so demons can opt to start preparing for survivors vs spending that time traveling across the map."

Look for more teases about Evil Dead: The Game DLC and other topics to be shared soon.