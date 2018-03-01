Facebook’s ‘Women in Gaming’ Initiative Has Launched

It is officially Women’s History Month from now until the end of March and Facebook has prepared their own festivities to honor the women in the gaming industry.

There are so many amazing men and women in the gaming bizz and not just in one medium either. Game developers, journalists, script writers, voice acting, motion capture, publishing – there is no limit to what one can accomplish. More and more young women are looking at getting into this growing industry themselves and this ‘Women in Gaming Initiative’ aims to help them do just that.

To celebrate, Facebook is telling 100 tales of established women from all corners of this market. By sharing success stories of these women, they are hoping to inspire the next generation to do the same, to utilize contacts, to become more involved, in an industry that does tend to favor the male perspective. According to the company’s mission statement, they are aiming to shed some light on the fact that women, especially women of color, continue to be underrepresented professionally despite the desire and qualifications to be a part it. This hopes to change that.

Since it’s social media, it wouldn’t be a campaign without the accompanying hashtag. Women in Gaming will be using #SheTalksGames to spread the word and hopefully spread some inspiration. The tag has twenty videos so far to its niche and there are plans for one hundred total for the next month. Exectives, human resources, artists, design, journalists … women of all professional walks in gaming will have their time in the spotlight to share their story and inspire others with their progress.

In addition to exposure, Facebook is also partnering up with Women in Games and the European Women in Games conference to provide travel and accommodation support during key events that center around. In an effort to “put your money where your mouth is,” they want to not only inspire but to also provide the means for women to chase their dreams no matter what corner of the market they are looking to lend their talents. As a woman in this industry myself, I am so proud of this movement and I hope that the younger women in high school that are considering this career know that there is a place for them and that this is one cool as hell industry to be in!