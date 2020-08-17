Fall Guys Is Running a Battle of the Brands for Charity

A number of brands have expressed an interest in Fall Guys since the game's release on PS4 and Steam, so Mediatonic and Devolver Digital have come up with a creative way to add one brand's design to the game. The official Fall Guys Twitter account has kicked off a Battle of the Brands. The company that pledges to donate the highest amount to the charity SpecialEffect will have its brand appear in Fall Guys as a costume. Brands deemed to be "offensive/unsuitable" will not be accepted, and the runner-up will be chosen, instead. The entry period will last for two weeks.

🚨 Rules: After 2 Weeks, the highest bidder will win! We will DM to confirm any boring legal paperwork, and then after they donate, we'll post it publicly to confirm! If we decide that your brand is offensive/unsuitable, we will yeet your pledge out and pick the next highest! — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 17, 2020

In a follow-up Tweet, the official Fall Guys Twitter account tagged multiple brand accounts that might be interested in participating, including KFC, Wendy's, Arby's, and more. As of this writing, it appears that the high bid belongs to the game Rivals of Aether, which has pledged $10,000, in exchange for the character Ranno appearing as a skin in the game.

SpecialEffect is a charity based in the U.K. that provides peripherals and gaming equipment to those with physical disabilities. The charity is similar to AbleGamers, which is based in the U.S. SpecialEffect has been helping gamers around the world since 2007, and readers can find out more at its website, which can be found right here.

Considering the current popularity of Fall Guys, there could not be a better time for this sort of promotion. The game has been available for less than two weeks now, but its popularity has already resulted in a plethora of fan art, depicting popular characters and mascots as costumes in the game. With so many companies clearly interested in Fall Guys, it will be interesting to see which one comes out on top in the Battle of the Brands.

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

