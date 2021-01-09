Fall Guys Reveals How Much the DOOM Eternal Skins Will Cost

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has given players an idea of exactly how much the DOOM Eternal skins will cost when they’re available. Thankfully for those looing to stumble and tear their way through the battle royale game’s many obstacles, these skins won’t break the bank so long as you’ve got some Crowns stashed away or can get some quick wins. Buying all three skins will cost you a decent amount of Crowns though, so it’s of course best to prioritize whichever one you want first.

As revealed by the Fall Guys Twitter account, each part of the DOOM Eternal skins will cost three Crowns. That’s three for the separate top and bottom parts of the Doom Slayer, three for the separate top and bottom parts of the Cyberdemon, and three for the Cacodemon. That means that if you want to add all the skins to your collection, you’re going to need at least 15 Crowns to purchase them before they’re gone.

The Fall Guys Twitter account clarified in a reply to another user that the Cacodemon skins is just a top and not a bottom which DOOM Eternal players may have anticipated since it’s essentially just a floating head. That’s good news for players since it means they get to dress up as an iconic DOOM demon at a discount without having to pay the premium price for a top and bottom cosmetic.

Though we know how much the skins will cost, we don’t yet know how long they’ll be available in the store. They’re being added to the Fall Guys item shop rotation starting on January 12th and will presumably all be available at the same time, though there’s no idea of when they’ll be rotated out. given how often they’ve been teased and how high-profile this crossover is, they’ll hopefully stick around for a while to give players time to earn any Crowns they lack.

DOOM Eternal’s skins will be added to Fall Guys on January 12th, so be sure to start setting aside some Crowns now if you don’t yet have enough saved up.