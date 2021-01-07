Fall Guys Trailer Reveals All 3 DOOM Eternal Skins

✖

After much teasing and a brief delay, Mediatonic’s Fall Guys has finally revealed its DOOM Eternal skins that are coming to the game soon. As hinted at by the latest teaser that revealed one of the skins in full, the three cosmetics will bring the Tyrant, the Cacodemon, and the DOOM Slayer himself to the stumbling battle royale game. The three skins will be available starting on January 12th, though it hasn’t been confirmed yet how many Crowns each of the skins will cost.

Fall Guys players and DOOM Eternal fans can check out the three skins from the latest DOOM game below in the reveal trailer released on Thursday. Featuring the same hard-hitting music from DOOM Eternal, the DOOM bean smashes a Crown before facing off with the two other skins that portray some of the demons from DOOM Eternal.

If parts of the video look familiar to you, it’s likely because you saw the first reveal trailer for DOOM Eternal from years ago. Revealed during Bethesda’s E3 presentation in 2018, the trailer clearly served as the inspiration for this one since Fall Guys’ version of it follows the original almost exactly but with its own fitting twists on the formula.

Even though the Crown prices haven’t been announced, players should plan on stockpiling their Crowns if they haven’t already since these skins likely won’t be cheap. Crossover cosmetics typically come with premium price tags that’ll take up most if not all of your Crowns if you want to get the costume’s full set, and these will likely be no exceptions to that trend. It’s also unclear how long they’ll be sticking around in Fall Guys once they’re added, but hopefully it’ll be a fair amount of time for players to build up their Crown supply to get more than one cosmetic if they choose to do so.

Prior to the reveal, a Fall Guys stream featuring developers from both Mediatonic and Bethesda was scheduled to take place on January 5th. Complications resulted in that stream being rescheduled, but a new date hasn’t been set for it. It hasn’t been said what that stream will consist of now that the skins themselves have already been revealed.