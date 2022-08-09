Fall Guys Reveals New Sonic the Hedgehog Skins

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic is once again teaming up with Sega to celebrate the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise existing for over 30 years. While the popular video game has previously collaborated with Sonic the Hedgehog, it is set to go for broke later this week with a new Sonic-themed level and Outfits like Dr. Robotnik, Super Sonic, and more. It's all set to kick off on Thursday, August 11th, and run through August 15th.

More specifically, Fall Guys is adding a new "Bean Hill Zone" level that requires players to run around and collect rings. Various cosmetics and other goodies will be available as rewards for those that get enough points. These include the following:

"Bean Hill Zone" Nameplate – 200 Points

200 Kudos – 400 Points

Bonus Rings Pattern Outfit – 600 Points

400 Kudos – 800 Points

Sonic Sneakers – 1000 Points

You can check out what some of the new Sonic the Hedgehog-themed Outfits look like in Fall Guys for yourself below:

sonic?!?



knuckles?!??!?



TAILS?!?



EGGMAN??!?!?!!?!



SUPER SONIC?!?!?!?!?!?!?!



i can't believe this is happening, sonic and knuckles are coming back and this time they're bringing BUDDIES (kinda) pic.twitter.com/VyEmnwleFF — Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 9, 2022

As part of the event, the in-game store will feature the following Sonic the Hedgehog costumes for the duration: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Super Sonic, and Dr. Robotnik. Additionally, there is also a new Sonic Foot Tap emote that is available to purchase.

As noted above, the new Sonic the Hedgehog event in Fall Guys is set to kick up this Thursday, August 11th, and run through August 15th. Fall Guys itself is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store. It is also, as of a recent update, now free to play. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fall Guys right here.

What do you think about the new Sonic the Hedgehog event and cosmetics coming to Fall Guys? Are you looking forward to picking any of them up for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!