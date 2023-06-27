Fall Guys Update Adds 3 New Features, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for the popular free-to-play game Fall Guys has today gone live across all platforms. Following its launch back in 2020, Fall Guys has continued to be one of the most popular free titles around and has seen continued support from developer Mediatonic. Now, that ongoing support has resulted in a sizable new patch going live that adds a number of new gameplay additions to the game.

The most notable part of this new Fall Guys update comes in the way of three new features that have been added to the game. Specifically, Fall Guys now has a number of new items that include Bounce Boards, Draggable Blocks, and Carriables. All three of these new features will change how various levels work and will allow players to take down one another in new ways. Beyond this, there are a number of bug fixes that have also been pushed out in this update.

You can find the full patch notes for this new Fall Guys update below.

New Features

Bounce Boards : Do you see a see-saw? Bounce Boards allows one player to yeet another into the air by jumping on one end to raise the other, just like the playground favourite.

: Do you see a see-saw? Bounce Boards allows one player to yeet another into the air by jumping on one end to raise the other, just like the playground favourite. Draggable Blocks : Get a grip. No, really. Draggable Blocks are objects that Beans can grasp and move around levels. The blocks can be regular cubes, ramps, and fans, giving creators a plethora of pushables to plonk in the way of players' progress.

: Get a grip. No, really. Draggable Blocks are objects that Beans can grasp and move around levels. The blocks can be regular cubes, ramps, and fans, giving creators a plethora of pushables to plonk in the way of players' progress. Carriables: Lift your back, Beans. We're adding new carriable items that can be picked up, stacked, or even tossed around to trigger interactions. We're adding eggs, balls, blocks, and heavy blocks!

BUG FIXES

It is now easier to hear the SFX of other players when they Dive Slide

Entering the Settings tab during a Store Refresh will no longer result in various UI issues

Fixed some languages experiencing short Freezes when entering the achievements tab on Nintendo Switch

Fixed missing SFX on the Punching Glove in Creative

Fixed Celebration Previews not appearing on the Fame Pass

Fixed Door Dash Doors clipping when the number of doors is changed in the Level Editor

Fixed missing textures on the Finish Line for Hit Parade on Nintendo Switch

Fixed soft locks when trying to report a player

Fixed occasions where the canons would not spawn certain objects in Custom Lobbies

UI CHANGES

Show Selector Changes

The Fall Guys Show Selector will have one section named "featured", which will include Solo, Duos and Squad shows

There will be a second section in the Show Selector featuring Mediatonic-made levels that are showcasing brand new Creative features!



Custom Shows