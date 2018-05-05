Fallout 4 ‘Death Matters’ Mod Gives Dying a Whole New Meaning

Mods are a fantastic way for players to spice things up a bit. Whether it’s full blown expansion mods, or just a few feature tweaks, there’s always something cool on the horizon – especially so for PC players. For those enjoying the world of Fallout 4 but don’t properly feel the significance of getting taken down by a Deathclaw or an errant raider, we’ve got just the thing for you.

A new mod called “Death Matters” isn’t a full-blown God Mode or anything like that, but it doesn’t completely alter the way death works in Fallout 4. “Tired of save scumming your way through an immersive playthrough or looking to to give your player’s life some kind of value? Then this mod is perfect for you,” boasts the creator and for good reason.

Now, dying in Fallout 4 has a new meaning and that death provides purpose after the fact. Essentially, this mod lets players assume the role of a settler from a nearby settlement said player dies. The now playable character then must embark on a quest to retrieve precious (non-quest) items from the dying corpse. Sounds cheery, right?

The way this mod works puts a lot more at stake when dying, much more than a simple checkpoint. Bodies can rot away for good, and keeping stocked settlements is key. Here’s what the creator had to say about this mod and how it functions:

– On death you will lose all non-quest items and your body will be left behind with any companions getting dismissed

– You will respawn at the closest settlement where there is a non-unique settler for you to replace

– Respawning at a settlement actually removes the settler you replace, so be sure to keep your settlements populated!

– If there are no eligible settlements you will be returned to Sanctuary

– As a new settler, you will only have some basic armor and a simple weapon

– The game will track your body in a new quest once you’ve died but BE WARY, dying again before reaching your body will eliminate your old body forever

“This mod works very well in combination with Survival mode! Instead of losing hours of progress on death, you are able to respawn at a settlement and recover your things.”

Interested in checking it out yourself? You can find the Death Matters mod right here on Nexus.