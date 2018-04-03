Fallout 4: New Vegas Looking For Voice Actors

Fallout 4: New Vegas is a fan project that is as ambitious as it is impressive. This is something we’ve covered here quite a bit and for good reason! It’s easy to be passionate when seeing how much this team is doing. When news that the team’s sister project, Capital Wasteland that remade Fallout 3, was cancelled due to a conflicting voice acting contract with Bethesda, many were wondering what that meant for the other huge Fallout project. Luckily, it doesn’t really mean much because the team has assured fans that they still have the green light to continue their project on Fallout 4: New Vegas. Not only is it not cancelled, they are also actively recruiting!

The team recently took to their Facebook page to give another update, one that isn’t rooted in April Fool’s, to share progress on Voice Actor applications and how else interested fans can be a part of this budding project:

“The last couple of weeks have been very exciting, as we’ve gotten in dozens of voice acting applications from tons of fantastic applicants! We’re currently working through all of them, looking for those who we feel would be ideal for roles in F4NV, and sending back feedback to all applicants, regardless of their selection by our team.

While this is ongoing, on the development side of things our assets and level design teams have both been carrying on with developing and populating our worldspace. We soon hope to have some new showcases of their combined efforts there, so stay tuned for that!”

“Alongside this, work has also been carrying on with our scripting team. Hardcore mode is mostly implemented into the game, combining elements of the Fallout 4 “Survival” difficulty and Fallout: New Vegas‘s “Hardcore Mode!” Carrying on with our design philosophy of not just replicating, but expanding upon the systems found in Fallout: New Vegas, alongside basic needs like hunger and thirst, players now have to also contend with keeping their Courier healthy as well, dealing with a bevy of unpleasant illnesses and diseases. We also soon hope to offer a more in-depth focus on this in the coming weeks.

Last Friday’s community game day was a stellar success, with a fantastic turnout of fans over the 7 hours our servers were up, and loads of fantastic people ended up having a great time! Given the success of last week’s outing, we’ll definitely be hosting another community game in the near future.”

If you’re interested in seeing the various positions they are looking to fill, you can check out their official website right here!