Marvel’s Wolverine Is Still Keeping Its Biggest Villain a Secret, And That’s a Good Thing

As of this week, a new trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac Games and PlayStation was revealed. The trailer primarily provided additional insight into the story that Wolverine will look to tell, but it also happened to reveal another major villain: Lady Deathstrike. While Deathstrike joins a larger cast of foes that have already been shown off for the game in the past, it seems that Insomniac Games is still looking to keep its primary baddie under wraps.

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Up until this point, the various trailers for Marvel’s Wolverine have confirmed that famed X-Men villains Sabretooth, Mystique, Omega Red, and now Lady Deathstrike will appear in the game. These antagonists are set to be joined by Bolivar Trask, who in the Marvel comics is the creator of the Sentinels, which are also known to appear in Wolverine. While Trask has been presented by Insomniac Games as one of the title’s biggest foes up until this point, the true villain is one that may not be revealed at all in the lead-up to launch.

Past Leaks Revealed Wolverine’s Major Villain in Advance

***Spoilers for Marvel’s Wolverine are mentioned from this point; read onward at your own discretion.***

Years before Marvel’s Wolverine was shown off once again by Insomniac Games in 2025, the studio suffered a cyberattack that resulted in information tied to the game appearing online. Unfortunately, this leak divulged many details on the story and characters that will be seen in Wolverine, which has since given fans a decent idea of what to expect from the finished product, barring any major overhauls.

As a result of these leaks, it’s more or less known that Mister Sinister is going to be appearing in Marvel’s Wolverine. One of the greatest supervillains in X-Men history, Mister Sinister, whose real name is Nathaniel Essex, is shaping up to be the true mastermind behind the events of Wolverine. Despite this, he hasn’t been teased or shown off in any capacity up until this point, as Insomniac seems to still be trying to keep his involvement a surprise.

In my opinion, Insomniac has been wise to keep Mister Sinister out of the marketing for Marvel’s Wolverine. Although his existence in the game might be a spoiler on its own, past leaks didn’t do much to show off what Sinister would actually end up looking like in the title. Instead, the only thing that we really seem to know is that he’ll be portrayed by beloved actor Troy Baker.

While Insomniac could continue to stay silent about Mister Sinister’s inclusion in Marvel’s Wolverine, it could also just be looking for the right opportunity to make the announcement. To that end, Marvel’s Wolverine is scheduled to have a panel at San Diego Comic-Con next week on July 23rd in which it could show off Sinister for the first time. Although this could generate even more hype for Wolverine as it approaches the final weeks until its release, I’m of the mind that Insomniac should keep staying quiet about Mister Sinister, as it gives even those who have been somewhat spoiled something to look forward to in the final game.

Speaking of release, Marvel’s Wolverine is finally set to arrive in roughly two months on September 15th. When it does become available, the game will be exclusive to PS5 and PS5 Pro.