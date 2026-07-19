$70 PS5 Games From EA, Warner Bros, and 2K Now Only $7

A new PlayStation Store sale has five PS5 games that normally cost $70 available for 90% off, which means available for $63 off. In other words, $7 PS5 games. Each of these games is a AAA game, and each is either a game from Electronic Arts (EA), Warner Bros, 2K Games, or Deep Silver. These are some of the biggest publishers in the world. Meanwhile, one of the PS5 games was just released last year, 2025. All five of these deals are set to expire right before the end of the month, though, on July 30. All five have never been cheaper than this on the PlayStation Store.

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Of course, with gaming getting more and more expensive as the PS5 generation goes on, and with the $1000 PS6 looming, PlayStation fans need to be able to save money when possible. To this end, the PS5 games below are the newest 2026 games, but they are AAA games that are incredibly cheap.

NBA 2K26

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NBA 2K26 is the 27th installment in the long-running basketball sim series from developer Visual Concepts and publisher 2K Games. It debuted on September 5 of last year, so it’s a fairly new release, but it will also be replaced with a newer title in September. Those who hold off on buying installments until this window, when they get deeply discounted, the moment is finally here.

NBA 2K26 boasts an 82 on Metacritic and has a 3.6 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store with PS5 users.

Dead Island 2: Ultimate Edition

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Dead Island 2 is an action-RPG survival horror zombie game from developer Dambuster Studios and publisher Deep Silver. This deal isn’t just for the sequel to 2011’s Dead Island, but the Ultimate Edition, which includes all DLC for the game. This DLC includes two meaty expansions: Haus an SoLA.

On Metacritic, Dead Island 2 has a score of 73, which is noticeably lower than its PlayStation Store user review score. The latter is 4.21 out of 5.

Need for Speed Unbound

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Need for Speed Unbound was released in 2022 by developer Criterion Games as the 25th installment in the long-running EA racing series, and the latest installment in the series. It’s possible this won’t change for a while, too, because it’s been reported that the series is currently on ice.

Upon release, Need for Speed Unbound earned a 77 on Metacritic, but it is the inverse of the Dead Island 2 situation. This is a decent critical reception, but its PS Store user review score — 2.96 out of 5 — is quite underwhelming.

Gotham Knights

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Gotham Knights is an action RPG from WB Games Montreal and Warner Bros. Games that was released in 2022. As you may expect, it is inspired by the Batman: Gotham Knights comic series.

Upon release, Gotham Knights earned a 67 on Metacritic, which more or less lines up with its 3.24 out of 5 score with PS5 users on the PS Store.

Wild Hearts

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Lastly, Wild Hearts from developer Omega Force and publisher EA. This action RPG, Monster Hunter clone, was notably released in 2023 as a complete standalone experience.

Upon release, Wild Hearts earned a 79 on Metacritic, which is a little bit higher than how it fared with PS5 users, as evidenced by its 3.69 out of 5 on the PlayStation Store.

All of that said, and as always, don’t forget to drop into the comment section with your thoughts, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.