GTA Online Fans Slam Rockstar Games Over “Most Anti-Player Update” Ever

Few online games have enjoyed the life that Grand Theft Auto Online has. For more than a decade, it has rewarded creativity as much as skill, and Rockstar Games has continued to support it with updates and new content. Most of these have kept players hooked to the game, but GTA Online has also seen its fair share of controversies and criticized decisions. The latest of these is a small environmental change, something that seems simple. Yet, fans are quite upset and have gone online to share their feelings, calling this decision one of the most “anti-player updates” the game has ever seen.

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The controversy centers around the new Kortz Center heist, one of the major additions in the latest GTA Online update. While players have praised the mission itself, attention quickly shifted to an unexpected alteration elsewhere in Los Santos. Rockstar added new shutters to tunnels that many players previously used to shake off pursuing police after completing heists and other missions. The change has fueled criticism across social media, with fans calling the studio out and demanding that Rockstar Games take back this update, primarily because it makes escaping law enforcement more difficult without adding new gameplay opportunities.

Rockstar’s Tunnel Change Feels Like an Unnecessary Heist Nerf

The Kortz Center heist gives players another high-stakes robbery to tackle, complete with planning, coordinated teamwork, and the familiar challenge of escaping with the loot. Like many of the best activities in Grand Theft Auto Online, success often depends on knowing the city as well as the mission itself. Everything about the heist could go completely to plan, but lacking a solid getaway could jeopardize everything.

For years, certain tunnels throughout Los Santos provided a reliable way to break police line of sight. It was never an exploit in the traditional sense. Instead, it became one of the many pieces of map knowledge that rewarded time spent playing the game. That strategy has now become much harder thanks to newly installed shutters blocking tunnel entrances. Instead of simply driving into cover and waiting out the wanted level, players must find alternative escape routes while police continue their pursuit.

Fans have questioned why Rockstar made this decision and how it affects the game, saying “Blocking off tunnels, can’t change the heist cuts, nerfed every single heist into the ground,” and “Game has been out for almost 13 years, and this is the energy and focus?” Players want updates to improve the game, not simply remove options for the sake of making the game harder without adding anything to the experience. Changes like this do not heists more exciting. Instead, it simply stretches out the escape phase and increases the chance of failure.

Rockstar added new shutters to every tunnel in the new Kortz Center heist to make it harder for players who use them as a quick way to lose the cops. pic.twitter.com/NMxS4afdIY — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) July 16, 2026

The timing has also become part of the discussion. With Grand Theft Auto VI approaching, every design decision made in Grand Theft Auto Online is being viewed through a different lens. Some players worry that if Rockstar is willing to remove long-standing player strategies in its current online game, similar design choices could appear when Grand Theft Auto VI Online eventually launches.

Rockstar has not indicated whether the tunnel changes will be reversed. Until then, the shutters have become an unexpected symbol of a broader debate over game balance and player freedom during the final stretch of Grand Theft Auto Online before the franchise enters its next era.

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