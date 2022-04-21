Fallout 76's Bonus Caps Event Returns

✖

If you're a Fallout 76 player who just happens to be sitting on tons of loot begging to be sold for Caps, you're in luck – the game's Caps-A-Plenty event is back. Previously referred to as "Caps-o'-Plenty" back when it was first implemented, the event doesn't necessarily dump Caps into players' pockets but instead gives them a better opportunity to offload what they don't want in return for those coveted Caps. It's an event that's live right now as of Thursday at 12 p.m. ET, and it'll be around for the next couple of days until it ends on April 25th.

Caps-A-Plenty was brought back from time to time after its Fallout 76 debut, but this is the first time in quite a while that it's returned to the game. If you've been keeping up with the game's event calendar, you already knew this was coming, but for those who either didn't know or haven't been part of this event before to know what to expect, Bethesda shared the following overview in its latest Inside the Vault post.

"From legendary weapons to a simple tin can, just about everything you find in the Wasteland has value to someone," Bethesda said about this weekend's event. "This weekend is the perfect time to turn all your unwanted items into treasure, because Vendors throughout Appalachia will have twice the usual number of Caps to exchange for any gear you're willing to part with. Starting at 12:00 p.m. ET today, you can load up your pack and pay a visit to your favorite Vendor to line your pockets with up to 2,800 Caps per day until Monday, April 25."

For those still looking at this and wondering why it's even an event if you still have to sell gear to get the Caps, keep in mind that vendors typically have 1,400 Caps on-hand. By doubling that stock to 2,800, you can get twice the amount of caps per day by selling to any one vendor. If you return to the same vendor each day to sell off your goods, you'll get well over 5,000 more Caps than you typically would've.

Bethesda also encouraged players to equip the Hard Bargain perk card before you get to haggling, so be sure to do that to make the most from your sales.

Fallout 76's Caps-A-Plenty event is live now across all available platforms.