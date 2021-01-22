Fallout 76 Event Gives Players More XP and Caps

✖

Bethesda kicked off one of the first Fallout 76 events of the year this week by bringing back one of the game’s more popular recurring events. The main incentive for this event is simple one: Double XP, a bonus that’s common enough in most games with progression systems and extends to all of Fallout 76’s game modes. On top of that, there’s another bonus running during the limited-time event that give players the potential to acquire more Caps when they’re doing business with vendors.

The Fallout 76 event is underway now and will continue until January 25th, Bethesda announced this week. You’re a day behind if you haven’t started already since it began on January 21st, but that’s still plenty of time to rack up as much experience and as many Caps as possible before the event concludes.

Jump in for "Caps-o’-Plenty" and Double XP all weekend in #Fallout76. 🎉

Live now and running through the 25th! pic.twitter.com/DUTzaYE8qf — Fallout (@Fallout) January 21, 2021

“We’re amping up the fun this weekend with a pair of in-game events that will help you level-up more quickly and score some extra Caps from Vendors along the way!” Bethesda said. “Over the next few days, you will be able to earn twice as many experience points during your adventures with Double XP in all game modes.”

The Double XP bonus needs little explanation by now – just play the game and you’ll get twice the experience doing whatever it is that you’d normally do. But for the “Caps-o’-Plenty” event, you’ll have to put in a bit more work to earn your keep. Through this half of the event, you’ll have the opportunity to sell more things to vendors since they’ll have more Caps in their inventories. You won’t get the Caps for free and still have to have sellable items of value, but the doubled limit on vendors’ Caps means you can effectively double your income over the next few days as well.

“At the same time, we’re running a ‘Caps-o’-Plenty’ event, which doubles the number of Caps available at Vendors throughout Appalachia from 1,400 to 2,800 each day,” Bethesda said. “Vendor Caps reset every 20 hours in real-time, so be sure to haul any excess gear and junk you find to the nearest Vendor every day this weekend to top off your collection of Caps.”

Bethesda’s pair of events is live now and will run until January 25th at 12 p.m. ET.