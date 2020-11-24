Fallout 76 Releases Brotherhood of Steel Update Early

✖

Fallout 76 players got an unexpected surprise on Tuesday with the early release of the game’s Steel Dawn update, the one that introduces the Brotherhood of Steel to the game. Bethesda said there was an error which allowed Xbox players to be able to download the update ahead of schedule, though those players weren’t actually able to play it. Instead of removing the update from those players’ consoles, Bethesda elected to go ahead and release the update for everyone.

The decision to widely release the Steel Dawn update was announced on Tuesday around the time that maintenance on Fallout 76 began. That maintenance will result in the game being offline for a couple of hours, but once the maintenance period is finished, players across all platforms will be able to partake in the Steel Dawn update for free so long as they already own Fallout 76.

“Currently, we’re working to begin maintenance for all platforms at 4:00 p.m. ET, and Fallout 76 will be offline for around six hours,” the Fallout 76 team said. “When maintenance is over, you’ll be able to get started with the Steel Dawn questline, your first C.A.M.P. Shelter, and everything else this update contains. We’d like to apologize to our Xbox players for any confusion today’s issue caused, but we hope that everyone in the Fallout 76 community is as excited as we are to dive into Steel Dawn ahead of schedule.”

While the update is really only just getting started since Fallout 76 players will soon have a whole new series of quests to embark on and things to collect, it’s a fitting launch for an update which has gone through numerous changes leading up to its release. A roadmap for the game shared months ago showed Steel Dawn being part of the Fall 2020 plans for the game and taking a backseat to the One Wasteland for All content. Steel Dawn was then moved to Winter 2020 and was combined with the Fractured Steel update supposed to release after it to create one unified Brotherhood of Steel update. The final development was a set release date for Steel Dawn that would’ve seen it launch on December 1st, but none of that really matters now since the update is releasing early anyway.

Fallout 76 players can expect the Steel Dawn content to be playable as soon as maintenance is finished.