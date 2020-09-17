Fallout 76's Brotherhood of Steel Return Now Planned for Winter 2020

✖

Fallout 76’s Brotherhood of Steel content was scheduled to make its first major appearance some time during Fall 2020 with the arrival of the Steel Dawn questline, but that release date has now changed. Instead, Steel Dawn will be combined with the Fractured Steel follow-up which was originally planned for Winter 2020. Bethesda announced the updated schedule for its Brotherhood of Steel content in Fallout 76 in the game’s latest Inside the Vault post and said the goal of the change is to make the Brotherhood’s arrival “a larger moment.”

A roadmap shared previously showed the Steel Dawn questline arriving in Fall 2020 some time around when the One Wasteland for All content was supposed to release. Fractured Steel was to come a few months afterwards, but those two content drops have now been combined.

You can see the updated roadmap with the Brotherhood of Steel content displayed below along with an explanation from Bethesda on why the content was moved.

(Photo: Bethesda)

“In a previous version of our 2020 Roadmap, we had shown you that the Steel Dawn questline was planned to arrive in the Fall, followed by the continuation of the story with Fractured Steel in Winter,” Bethesda said. “After further discussion, we’ve decided that we would like the Brotherhood’s return to Appalachia to be a larger moment for the game. As a result, we are combining Steel Dawn and Fractured Steel so that you have more story quests to dig into at once. We'll have more details to share about what you can expect from these new adventures in the coming weeks.”

This week's Inside The Vault for #Fallout76 shares updates for our Community Calendar as well as a reminder about the return of Meat Week next Tuesday!

Read it here: https://t.co/gW50x5AEHs pic.twitter.com/AJgYLAMgHO — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) September 17, 2020

As Fallout 76 players will recall, we’ve already seen hints of the Brotherhood of Steel in the game through things like the “Project Alpha” event. This community event tasked players with gathering materials for an NPC who was convinced that the return of the Brotherhood of Steel was imminent. The Brotherhood of Steel still has not made a proper arrival in Fallout 76 yet though, but we’ll have to wait until Winter 2020 to see that happen now.

Bethesda also previewed some of the events we’ll see during Season 2 of Fallout 76 as part of the Steel Dawn update. Themed weekends with extra rewards and the celebration of Fallout 76’s two-year anniversary were among some of the things listed.

Fallout 76 will welcome the Brotherhood of Steel to the game some time during Winter 2020.