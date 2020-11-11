Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Update Gets Release Date, New Trailer

✖

The wait for Fallout 76’s big Steel Dawn update is finally almost over with the new content now scheduled to come to the game on December 1st. After countless teases and some previews of what’s to come, Bethesda announced the release date for the update this week that’ll usher in the arrival of the Brotherhood of Steel in Fallout 76. New characters, quests, weapons, and more are scheduled to roll out throughout the update after it’s released.

Bethesda confirmed the release date for the Steel Dawn update this week in the trailer below. This trailer follows the Recruitment teaser from before it that offered a similar tease, though this new one only shows a snippet of gameplay compared to what we’ve seen in the past from dev streams.

The Brotherhood of Steel is coming. The Steel Dawn update for #Fallout76 releases December 1st. pic.twitter.com/OviMvvriul — Fallout (@Fallout) November 11, 2020

“Steel Dawn is the first chapter in the new Brotherhood of Steel questline, free for Fallout 76 players,” Bethesda said about the update to set the stage for what’s coming in December. “Paladin Leila Rahmani and her troops have arrived from California to establish a new Appalachian chapter. Work with or against the other Factions to achieve success. Visit settlements populated with new NPCs and unlock powerful weapons and armor from the Brotherhood arsenal. Join in their mission to rebuild society and aid in securing valuable technology – but only you can determine how it will be used.”

The Brotherhood of Steel is essentially the most iconic and recognizable faction from the Fallout games, so this sort of return to prominence for the group has been a long time coming in Fallout 76. They’ll be accompanied with the cutting-edge Brotherhood of Steel tech the group is known for, and with their return, players will be able to collect that very same gear for their own purposes.

Steel Dawn was previously supposed to be out some time in Fall 2020 and likely would’ve been out by now had it not been pushed back to Winter 2020. Bethesda announced the delay in September and said it’d made the decision to not only push back the return of the Brotherhood of Steel but also to combine the Steel Dawn and Fractured Steel follow-up to create a bigger moment for Fallout 76 players. Some other features were pushed back in the same announcement, but the Brotherhood of Steel is for now still on track for the new December 1st release date.